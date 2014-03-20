Sheriff: 7 facing drug related charges after searches in Stoddard County

One man had a loaded revolver in his pocket along with a loaded sawed off shotgun inside the home (Source: Stoddard County SO)

Stoddard Sheriff Carl Hefner says seven people were put into custody Wednesday after three different search warrants involving drugs.

Hefner says a search warrant was served at the residence of Christopher Wilkerson in the 800 block of Albert St. in Dexter where officers found Wilkerson and three other people.

Wilkerson had a loaded revolver in his pocket along with a loaded sawed off shotgun inside the home, according to Hefner.

According to Hefner, officers also found an active methamphetamine lab and methamphetamine along with a number of drug paraphernalia.

Three other persons were identified as Kristi Jones, Charles Stephens and William Clayton.

Christopher Wilkerson, 32 of Dexter, was charged with the class c felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

William Clayton, 22 of Barnhart was charged with the class c felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Charles Stephens, 51 of Dexter was charged with the class c felony of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Kristi Jones, 51, of Dexter, was charged with the class c felony of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $50,000.00 cash only

A second search warrant was served at the residence of Jimmy Dale Lawrence and Jennifer Nicole Fowler on State Highway H in Dexter. Deputies say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

In a pickup truck owned by Lawrence, deputies say they found a prescription narcotic pill. In a shed located behind the home, deputies found a plastic toolbox a set of digital scales along with methamphetamine.

Jimmy D. Lawrence, 60 of Dexter, was charged with the Class C Felony of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

Nicole Fowler, 30 of Dexter, was charged with the Class C Felony of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

A third search warrant was executed at the residence of Joseph A. Coleman in the 200 block of South Poplar in Dexter.

Deputies say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Joseph Coleman, 28, of Dexter was charged with the Class C Felony of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

All were booked into the Stoddard County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.