Woman faces charges after stabbing - Westboro founder dies - Car pulled from Ohio River

This woman is accused of stabbing a man in Scott City (Source: Scott City PD).
The founder of the Westboro Baptist Church has died (Source: MGN)
A car has been pulled from the Ohio River.
Here is an afternoon update from the Heartland News newsroom -

A Scott City woman is facing charges after a stabbing. Find out the details tonight at 5:00.

Spring has sprung. Laura Wibbenmeyer tells us if this beautiful weather will stick around. Tune in to her full forecast tonight at 5:15.

Crews were on the scene of a morning house fire in Marion.

Family members of a missing Shawneetown, Illinois woman say a vehicle was pulled from the Ohio River on Thursday.

The founder of the Westboro Baptist Church has died.

President Obama has ordered a new round of sanctions on Russia.

The victim of a murder in Tennessee has been identified as the great-niece of legendary performer Johnny Cash.

Just a reminder, there is no Heartland News at 6:00 today due to NCAA coverage. Join us for Heartland News at 5:00 & kfvs12.com.

Todd Richards has NCAA tournament scores and highlights.

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

