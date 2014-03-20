Coroner: Williams' body inside SUV - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coroner: Williams' body inside SUV

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Hardin County coroner confirmed Friday night that the body found inside an SUV pulled from the Ohio River is that of Chrisandra Williams.

According to Coroner Jessica Cullum, sonar equipment found the vehicle around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

As we've told you, the family of Williams, 39, has been searching for her for several months, she's been missing since December 2.

An autopsy was performed Friday night in White County.

The results are not being released at this time on cause of death. They are sending off toxicology tests at this time. Once those are completed and returned they will release the cause of death.

The family of Williams said they worked to get radar equipment to search the Ohio River.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department reported Friday, March 14 that the remains discovered in rural Pope County were found to be non-human, and that the items that were believed to have been fingernails were fish scales.

Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

