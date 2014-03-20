Scott City woman accused of stabbing man for 'no real reason' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City woman accused of stabbing man for 'no real reason'

Kaitlynn Roth (Source: Scott City Police Department) Kaitlynn Roth (Source: Scott City Police Department)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - A Scott City woman is facing domestic assault and armed criminal action charges.

According to the probable cause statement, Kaitlynn Roth is accused of stabbing a man she knew while they were walking down by the old Blair Packing Building on Tuesday.

The court papers say both Roth and the victim say the stabbing was random, unprovoked and for "no real reason."

Roth's mother told officers that Roth is suffering from mental illnesses and no longer has medication due to losing Medicaid when she turned 19.

The victim was admitted to the hospital with a punctured lung.

Roth is scheduled for arraignment at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton on Thursday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

