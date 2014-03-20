2 arrested after meth, dogs seized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after meth, dogs seized

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
SESSER, IL (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on drug charges Wednesday.

Christal L. Tucker, 28, of Sesser is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine 100 to 400 grams, and unlawful possession of an un-sterilized dog by a convicted felon.

Brandon M. Rasch, 24, of Centralia is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine 100 to 400 grams.

The two were arrested after an investigation into several complaints involving at least one dangerous animal and drug activity at 600 E. Callie Street in Sesser, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Officers seized a "substantial" amount of meth.

Two pit bull type dogs were also taken into custody by Franklin County Animal Control.

