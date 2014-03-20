Conviction, life term in beating death overturned

By BRETT BARROUQUEREAssociated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a Lexington man in the slaying of his estranged wife after concluding that prosecutors improperly used circumstantial evidence.

Justice Mary Noble wrote for the court that 52-year-old Donald Southworth should get a new trial in the 2010 death of Umi Southworth. Noble's decision centers on the admission of evidence that Southworth took a used condom and later used it to plant semen on his wife's body to stage a sexual assault.

Justices Will T. Scott and Bill Cunningham would have upheld the conviction, calling the evidence a unique "signature" of the crime that could be traced to Donald Southworth.

Umi Southworth was found hidden behind the couple's home, beaten with a belt wrapped around her neck.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.