Experts: Prepare now for spring flood and tornado season

Missouri residents can prepare for the Spring flood and tornado season by updating their insurance policies, according to an insurance industry spokesperson."Each spring, Missouri is hit by heavy rains and high winds catching some residents without adequate property insurance protection," according to Brent Butler, government affairs director of the Missouri Insurance Information Service.Butler suggests that a personal household inventory form should be completed and placed in a secure location such as a safety deposit box."Earthquake and flood insurance are not included in a standard homeowners, renters, or condominium owner's policy and must be purchased as additional coverage," Butler said. "Many companies offer earthquake insurance protection, which can be added to your present policy."The federal government administers flood insurance policies.