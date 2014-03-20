Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 3/19

Here's a look at Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 3/19.



CIT Basketball Tournament

Murray State---66

Missouri State---63

**Cameron Payne go ahead shot with less than :20 seconds to play**

**Payne scored 19 points and Jarvis Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds.**



NIT Basketball Tournament

Illinois---66

Boston U.---62

**Illinois will play Clemson in 2nd round of NIT**



NCAA Softball

Indiana State---3, 2

SEMO---2, 0



National Hockey League

St. Louis---0

Chicago---4



