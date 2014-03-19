Military medal to be returned to veteran's granddaughter

Michelle Newton said she's always been very proud of her grandfather for serving during World War I.

Michelle said she couldn't be more excited to get the medal back in the family. She said this is honoring her grandfather, and he would be proud.

We went to the Scott County Sheriff's Department with two names the State Treasurer's Office said are owed a World War I medal.

The Missouri State Treasurer recently released a list of unclaimed property. On that list was a number of military medals that were given to veterans.

On Thursday, March 20 we spoke with the Missouri State Treasurer and the granddaughter of Joseph Newton, who served in World War I.

We also spoke with Treasurer Clint Zweifel, who said they passed a law in 2013 that allows them to open security boxes in order to find the owner. He said this a perfect example of law enforcement using their resources to help out a family.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said he spoke with the State Treasurer's Office about law enforcement getting more involved in the process. He said that's something his department is very open to.



Todd Tumminia began his search on Wednesday, March 19.



He started by going to the Scott County Sheriff's Department with two names the State Treasurer's Office said are owed a World War I medal.

They traced the medal back to Joseph L. Newton. He passed away in 1959. They then went to his son, Billy John Newton, and his wife, Delores Newton. Billy passed away in 1999 and Delores in 2003.

From there, they tracked the daughter, Michelle Newton, who no longer lives in Scott County.

She called us after the 9 p.m. newscast, when the story first aired.

If you would like to see the list of the unclaimed property, you can click here.



