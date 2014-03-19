Benton jury deciding fate of Elkville man facing murder charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton jury deciding fate of Elkville man facing murder charges

40-year-old Donald Lee is facing first degree murder charges.
Brittany Andrews was allegedly shot in the head by Donald Lee in a parking lot and later died at the hospital.
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A Benton jury deliberated Wednesday on the fate of 40-year-old Donald Lee of Elkville.

The jury came back to the presiding judge in Franklin County deadlocked for a second time.

The Judge sent the jury home for the night at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday and ordered them to return at 9 a.m. Thursday to continue deliberations on a verdict.

The defense attorney Bryan Drew asked the judge for a mistrial in the case because the jury was allowed to go home and possibly be influenced by media reports.

The judge denied this request.

Lee is facing first degree murder charges for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Brittany Andrews in the head on the evening of May 17. The shooting took place in the parking lot of Vicky's Card Shop.

Andrews died a short while later at the Franklin County hospital.

Lee was arrested that evening, at the scene, by police.

He has been in police custody since his arrest.

