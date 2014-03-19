Ky. Senate passes bill to toughen voyeurism law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to update the state's voyeurism law to punish people who take photos up women's skirts.

The proposal takes aim at a practice known as "upskirting."

The bill would make it illegal to photograph or videotape an undergarment that isn't publicly visible.

Republican Sen. Julie Denton says the voyeurism law needs to be expanded to keep up with the increasing use of mobile phones to take photos.

Her bill passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday. It now goes to the House.

Voyeurism can result in jail time in Kentucky.

The legislation is Senate Bill 225.

