Donation jar for funeral fund stolen from Puxico business

We have all seen donation jars at cash registers. Maybe you have slipped some cash inside to help out a good cause. The opposite happened in Puxico. Someone allegedly stole a jar filled with money meant to help a woman bury her son.

Joan Arnold laid her son to rest about two weeks ago. She’d taken donation jars to local businesses for people who wanted to donate to help the family pay for the funeral. She says she was shocked when she found out someone had stolen them.

"You wonder what's in their head,” Arnold said. “They need help."

One of the owners of Puxico Drug says the jar was sitting on the counter. Cecil Vincent says a woman came in and took it.

"We had a couple of jars put out I had several hundred dollars, and I know they had several hundred dollars in theirs," Vincent said. "We don't know the exact amount; we just know there were several hundred dollars in each one."

Surveillance footage from Puxico Drugs and the local package store shows a woman taking the jars. Police identify her as Bobbi Jo Wegener. She faces charges of stealing and theft.

"If they'd asked me for 50 bucks, I would have given it to them. Everyone in this town knows that. She knows that,” Vincent said.

Arnold says the funeral home agreed to do the service and allow her to pay for it later. Now, her priority is paying for her son’s funeral.

“I’ve just got to pay what I can when I can and it's hard because I lost my son,” Vincent said. “Sifford Funeral Home was so good to do this without any money at all."

Vincent says he’s known Arnold’s family for years.

"[She’s] been a long time friend and customer. My heart goes out to the family; no words can describe why someone would stoop that low,” Vincent said.

Arnold and Vincent say Puxico is a tight-knit community; everyone helps each other.

"That's just the way this community is,” Arnold said. “You don’t have to steal from anybody."

Arnold says her first priority is paying for her son’s funeral, but she also has another wish for the person who stole the money.

"I hope she gets help,” Arnold said. “She needs help, to do something like that."

If you’d like to help pay for the Todd Arnold’s funeral, you can send donations to:



Sifford Funeral Home

580 N. Highway 51

P.O. Box 284

Puxico, MO 63960



To assist the family with other costs, use the following address:

Joan Arnold

625 west Richardson Ave.

Apt. 2-D

Puxico, MO 36960



