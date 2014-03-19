Curfew in place after signs damaged in Evansville, IL

The Village of Evansville, Illinois now has an 8 p.m. curfew in effect for children 17 years old and younger.

The curfew went into effect on March 14 after officials spoke to some children about damaged signs in the town.



Evansville Police Chief Glenn Simpson said children are responsible for damaging roughly $2,000 of signs in the town.

Chief Simpson said by setting a curfew, it will allow parents to keep a closer eye on their kids and minimize any further damage to public property.

He said with a low budget, they cannot afford to keep replacing and fixing damaged signs and property.



"This is a safety concern," Chief Simpson said. "If an ambulance has a call at a house in town and can't find the street because it's tore down, then that can cause more harm to the patient needing help."

Six signs were completely torn up and need replacing. Other signs that had damage to them, as well.

Chief Simpson said there is more than one person responsible for the damage. Police are conducting an investigation to find out who may be at fault.



Meanwhile, the curfew will stay in effect for a couple weeks and perhaps more until they can determine who is responsible.

