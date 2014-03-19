Bollinger County family helped by Red Cross after house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bollinger County family helped by Red Cross after house fire

The Southern Missouri Region of the American Red Cross has helped at least 45 people after disasters from March 9-15, including helping a Bollinger County family.

According to Red Cross, there's been 10 single family fires and two multifamily fires had Red Cross volunteers responding almost daily. This includes seven people assisted after a single family fire in Bollinger County.

Less than one-third of the individuals had insurance on their property in the cases across 10 counties in the 40-county service area.

The people affected were provided money for shelter, clothes, food and in some cases replacement of medicines and eye glasses

If someone would like to support the Red Cross mission and help those in need, they can visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

