Bollinger County family helped by Red Cross after house fire

The Southern Missouri Region of the American Red Cross has helped at least 45 people after disasters from March 9-15, including helping a Bollinger County family.

According to Red Cross, there's been 10 single family fires and two multifamily fires had Red Cross volunteers responding almost daily. This includes seven people assisted after a single family fire in Bollinger County.Less than one-third of the individuals had insurance on their property in the cases across 10 counties in the 40-county service area.The people affected were provided money for shelter, clothes, food and in some cases replacement of medicines and eye glassesIf someone would like to support the Red Cross mission and help those in need, they can visit www.redcross.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.