State Governor's Cup results for Heath Middle School released

The Heath Middle School quick recall team finished the Governor's Cup season as a quarter finalist.

After an undefeated season at district and regionals, the Pirate's won pool play at state finals to advance to the top 16 bracket. Their final win against Corbin ended in overtime with a score of Heath 34 and Corbin 33. This placed the team in the quarterfinals with the top 8 schools in Kentucky.

McKenzie Moss also won an individual award of third place in written composition.

