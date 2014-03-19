Results announced for the Crappie USA Tournament

Crappie USA recently held their two-day $10,000 super event on Lake Egypt at Marion, Illinois.

Over 100 anglers from 10 different states were competing for not only the $10,920 in cash and prizes, but a chance to advance to the prestigious Cabela’s Crappie USA Classic. This year's classic will be held October 16-18 on Lake Cumberland at Summerset, Kentucky.

Semi-Pro Division Results



Taking first place in the tournament was the Cartersville, Ill. three-person team of Dan Lutchka Jr & Sr and Josh Jackson weighing in a two-day total of 20.74 pounds and earning $3,000. The team also captured 2nd biggest crappie with a 2.23 pound crappie and earning an additional $100. The team was fishing down lake in front of Marketplace Bay casting corks and jigs tipped with minnows into shallow weed beds to catch over 50 fish in two days using Bobby Garland Baby Shad and clear sparkle.

Second place went to the team of Steve Ralls of Buncombe, Ill. and Joey Sanders of Cartersville, Ill. with a weight of 20.05 pound and earning $2,000. The team also captured the Ranger Cup Award giving the team an additional $250. Steve and Joey were casting pink/chartreuse curl tail jigs on main lake points on the windy side of the lake to catch 120 fish in two days. Team are only allowed to weigh in their top seven fish each day of the event.

In third place was the team of James Todd of Crab Orchard, Ky. and Morris Reed of Hazard, Ky. with a weight of 17.98 pound and earning $700. James and Morris were spider rigged near the power plant in front of Elks Park in 40 feet of water finding fish suspended.

Sean Hawkins of Goreville, Ill. and Gary McGee of Marion, Ill. took fourth place in the Semi-Pro Division with a weight of 17.2 pound and earning $300. Sean and Gary fished halfway down the lake casting corks over jigs. Bobby Garland Bluegrass color worked best. The team targeted 7 feet of water and caught 45 fish in two days.

Fifth place went to the team of Kyle Schoenherr of Oakdale, Ill. and Rodney Neuhaus of Ashley, Ill. with a weight of 15.27 pound. The team fished one end of the lake to the other mostly in 25 to 37 feet of water using minnow rigs straight down to caught 40 fish in two days.

Amateur Division Results

First place in the amateur division went to the team of Todd Hughes of Georgetown, Ill. and Brad Hughes of Goreville, Ill. weighing in 12.28 pound and earning $1,500. The team fished main lake points casting minnows under a cork in 10 feet of water setting their corks 3 feet deep since fish were suspended. The team caught a total of 15 fish for two days.

Second place went to Damon Phillips of Pendleton, Indiana and Bret Cunningham of Seymour, Ind. with a weight of 10.99 pound and earning $800. The team also captured big fish of the event with a 2.42 pound crappie giving the team an additional $230.

Taking third place was the Belknap, Ill. team of Randy and Cindy Turner with a weight of 9.95 pound and earning $600. Randy and Cindy was fishing the north end of the lake in front of Elks Club Park. They were tightlineing minnows in 6 feet of water to caught 40 fish for two days.

In fourth place was the Cambria, Ill. team of Steve Hess and Mary McCoy with a weight of 7.15 pound and earning $500.

Fifth place went to Richard Geboy of Ellettsville, Ind. and Joseph Kelley of Jonesboro, Ill. with a weight of 6.26 pound and earning $400. The team spider rigged on Friday and fishing minnows under bobbers 3 feet deep catching suspended fish on Saturday. The team only caught 8 fish in two days.

For a complete list of tournament standings and downloadable photos for this event, you can click here then go to Tournament Results.

In conjunction with the tournament Crappie USA held their Kids Rodeo on Saturday morning with several local children attending the event. All the participants signed up for a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships to be drawn for at the Cabela’s Crappie USA Classic.

Crappie USA and the anglers have contributed nearly $322,000 to the “Crappie Kids” Scholarships since 1997. They say they are very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in their tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA “Kids Fishing Rodeos.”

Sixteen kids attended the rodeo and caught several fish, all had a great time and Elks had their Drug Awareness trailer on hand and cooked for the group. For more information on the area, you can call 800-433-7399 or click here to visit their website.

