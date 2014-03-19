The push for 'Conner's Law - Texting ban - Funeral donation jar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The push for 'Conner's Law - Texting ban - Funeral donation jar stolen

A mother wants justice after her 2-year-old is killed. A mother wants justice after her 2-year-old is killed.
Texting for some drivers is a no go in Perryville, MO. Texting for some drivers is a no go in Perryville, MO.
A funeral donation jar is gone. Now locals are upset. A funeral donation jar is gone. Now locals are upset.
A woman's 2-year-old was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. He pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge. She wants the law changed. Christy Millweard has more on the push for "Conner's Law" tonight at 5:00.

Texting and driving is now banned by teen drivers and truckers in Perryville, MO. Mollie Lair says the mayor may not stop there.

Locals are upset after a funeral donation jar is stolen in Puxico, MO. Kadee Brosseau has the details.

Grant Dade says the first day of Spring will be warmer, but expect a colder weekend.

A Blytheville, Ark. man was found dead in the street. Police are now investigating his murder.

Missouri cancer patients soon could find it more affordable to take chemotherapy pills thanks to a bill signed by the governor.

A Kentucky committee killed a bill that would have banned teenagers from using tanning beds.

A Bernie woman had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital after a head on crash on Highway 25 in Stoddard County.

A union is rallying at SIU in Carbondale, and some are picketing strip mining in southern IL -  Allison Twaits has the details.

The U.S. government announced a $1.2 billion settlement with Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday.

Kathy Sweeney explains the Johnson County fracking vote.

We are now learning the helicopter that crashed in Seattle yesterday has ties near St. Louis.

Not into the sports brackets? Vote for your favorite sports movie!

Todd Richards previews tonight's Murray State - MO State game.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

