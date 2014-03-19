Teaching students to receive iPads - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teaching students to receive iPads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Teaching students at Southeast will soon have new technology to aid in their education.

According to the university, the one-to-One Initiative, or “EDvolution" will allow education students to rent a 32-gigabyte iPad Air.

Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of the College of Education, says about 500 iPads will begin arriving on campus this summer. Communication will be going out to education majors over the summer about the new one-to-one initiative, she said.

The rental cost and how the devices will be distributed are still under discussion, according to the university.

The university says the devices will be pre-loaded with apps that will be used as part of the education curriculum.

Apple was selected as the vendor of choice, she said, because their devices now offer the most tools relevant to the teaching profession.

