Open heart surgery equipment purchased by Good Samaritian

Two pieces of equipment were recently purchased to assist surgeons with open heart surgery at Good Samaritan Regional Health Center in Mount Vernon.

One of the pieces of equipment is a slush machine, which is critical in keeping organs cool during extensive surgery.

The Foundation also funded a Cerebral Somatic Monitor that non invasively monitors adequacy of perfusion in the brain or body tissue directly beneath its sensors.

“The Good Samaritan Regional Health Center Foundation is very pleased to fund this equipment to help our skilled surgeons and ancillary staff provide quality services to our patients,” said Bruce Flanigan, St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Vice President of Fund Development.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.