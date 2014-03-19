SIU faculty/staff march for collective bargaining

Faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are marching toward a better working relationship with university administrators heading into contract negotiations.

They hoping collective bargaining goes more smoothly than last time.

"We are raising awareness that it is contract bargaining season, and graduate assistants just like every other person at the university with a contract should get a good contract," said Bob Beliz, VP - GA United.

All four unions on the SIU campus went on strike back in November 2011 for a full week. That was the first strike in history on SIUs campus. For most of that time, students still went to class, but there were substitutes in place.

The march on Wednesday started at Morris Library and will end at Anthony Hall, the seat of campus administration where you'd find the chancellor's office.

A press release from the Illinois Education Association says this march is to reach out to the new administration and establish solid rapport from the start as bargaining season begins.

Union leaders say they are holding this event to demonstrate unity between the four unions at SIU and to get their message out, that they want bargaining to go smoothly and end with a fair contract.

