SIU faculty/staff march for collective bargaining - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU faculty/staff march for collective bargaining

(Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer) (Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer)
(Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer) (Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer)
(Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer) (Source: Alycia Reitenbach, Heartland News Producer)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are marching toward a better working relationship with university administrators heading into contract negotiations.

They hoping collective bargaining goes more smoothly than last time.

"We are raising awareness that it is contract bargaining season, and graduate assistants just like every other person at the university with a contract should get a good contract," said Bob Beliz, VP - GA United.

All four unions on the SIU campus went on strike back in November 2011 for a full week. That was the first strike in history on SIUs campus. For most of that time, students still went to class, but there were substitutes in place.

The march on Wednesday started at Morris Library and will end at Anthony Hall, the seat of campus administration where you'd find the chancellor's office.

A press release from the Illinois Education Association says this march is to reach out to the new administration and establish solid rapport from the start as bargaining season begins.

Union leaders say they are holding this event to demonstrate unity between the four unions at SIU and to get their message out, that they want bargaining to go smoothly and end with a fair contract.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly