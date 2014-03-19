Glore Endowed Scholarship established at Southeast

The Dan and Marilyn Glore Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

According to a news release, the Glores, of Barnhart, Mo., made a $10,000 gift to establish the scholarship.

Their gift will be matched with an additional $10,000 through a University matching gift program.

According to Southeast, the renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast with preference given to a student from Jefferson County in Missouri. Second preference will be given to a student from St. Francois or Butler counties in Missouri.

The Glores were educators in the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Missouri and both attended Southeast.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.