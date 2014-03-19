SIU march - Malaysian plane latest - Man buried in trench tells tale

Good morning!

Join us for Heartland News at Noon for details on the march by faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Carbondale towards a better working relationship with administrators.

Plus, get the latest developments on the missing Malaysian jetliner and the latest study showing sleep is very important for our health.

From kfvs12.com: A news helicopter that crashed in Seattle, killing a pilot and another man on board, was owned by an Illinois company.

Also, a St. Louis teenager has been charged with abandoning a corpse after police say she gave birth to a baby and left it in a trash bin.

The holders of two lucky tickets purchased states apart awoke to good news Wednesday: They will split a $400 million Mega Millions jackpot, the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

One day after Illinois' primary election, Republicans and Democrats are holding separate "unity" gatherings in Chicago.

A man who was nearly buried alive after a trench collapsed on top of him is now sharing his incredible story of survival.

Don't forget you can watch us live at noon from the homepage at kfvs12.com or on our free mobile app.

Thanks for watching and have a great Wednesday!

Jen Baird

Web Producer, Tech Reporter

KFVS12-Heartland News

?