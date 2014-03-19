SIU march - Malaysian plane latest - Man buried in trench tells - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU march - Malaysian plane latest - Man buried in trench tells tale

Good morning!

Join us for Heartland News at Noon for details on the march by faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Carbondale towards a better working relationship with administrators.

Plus, get the latest developments on the missing Malaysian jetliner and the latest study showing sleep is very important for our health.

From kfvs12.com: A news helicopter that crashed in Seattle, killing a pilot and another man on board, was owned by an Illinois company.

Also, a St. Louis teenager has been charged with abandoning a corpse after police say she gave birth to a baby and left it in a trash bin.

The holders of two lucky tickets purchased states apart awoke to good news Wednesday: They will split a $400 million Mega Millions jackpot, the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

One day after Illinois' primary election, Republicans and Democrats are holding separate "unity" gatherings in Chicago.

A man who was nearly buried alive after a trench collapsed on top of him is now sharing his incredible story of survival.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

