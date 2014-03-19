16-year-old accused of stealing dirt bike in western Ky.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old faces burglary charges in connection to a stolen dirt bike.

Officers responded to 4080 Kingsway Drive in Kevil on Monday to investigate the reported burglary.

The victims told officers someone had entered a small-detached garage on their property and had taken a 50 cc Honda dirt bike.

While on the property, one of the victim's say the suspect took her purse from a vehicle that was parked in their driveway. The sheriff's office says evidence collected from the scene helped identify a person of interest.

On Tuesday, detectives found the stolen bike hidden in a wooded area within a tenth of a mile from the victims' home.

Additional evidence collected led detectives to identifying and charging a 16-year-old juvenile for burglary 3rd degree, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Officers say at least one additional juvenile will be charged in connection with this incident at the conclusion of the investigation.

