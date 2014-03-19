IL-Top Races results 3/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL-Top Races results 3/19

U.S. Senate 2014 GOP - Primary

10,073 of 10,130 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jim Oberweis 419,602 - 56 percent

Douglas Truax 328,377 - 44 percent

Governor Dem - Primary

10,083 of 10,130 precincts - 99 percent

x-Pat Quinn (i) 314,085 - 72 percent

Tio Hardiman 122,868 - 28 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

10,073 of 10,130 precincts - 99 percent

x-Bruce Rauner 325,792 - 40 percent

Kirk Dillard 302,920 - 37 percent

Bill Brady 122,762 - 15 percent

Dan Rutherford 61,447 - 8 percent

Treasurer GOP - Primary

10,073 of 10,130 precincts - 99 percent

x-Tom Cross 394,203 - 57 percent

Bob Grogan 293,311 - 43 percent

U.S. House District 11 GOP - Primary

417 of 417 precincts - 100 percent

x-Darlene Senger 13,099 - 37 percent

Chris Balkema 11,815 - 33 percent

Bert Miller 9,253 - 26 percent

Ian Bayne 1,228 - 3 percent

U.S. House District 13 GOP - Primary

605 of 605 precincts - 100 percent

x-Rodney Davis (i) 27,773 - 55 percent

Erika Harold 20,921 - 41 percent

Michael Firsching 2,145 - 4 percent

AP Elections 03-19-2014 10:17

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly