1 sent to hospital after incident at McCracken Co. High School parking lot

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an incident at McCracken County High School that sent one to the hospital.

On March 18, at about 3 p.m., deputies responded to the incident at the high school parking lot.

Deputies say the investigation showed that a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, and after reversing from her parking stop, began to move forward.

Witnesses on scene said teen failed to see another 16-year-old girl, an exchange student from Germany, walking in front of her.

The witnesses said once she saw the exchange student, she was unable to stop in time and hit her, pinning her between the Camry and a 1998 Buick Le Sabre driven by a third 16-year-old girl who was also reversing out of her parking spot at the same time.

The exchange student was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries..

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and Concord Fire Department.

