Harrisburg school leaders vote 5-1 in favor of budget cuts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg school leaders vote 5-1 in favor of budget cuts

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Harrisburg school leaders decided to cut a total of $598,750 from next year's school budget.

The final vote was 5-1 in favor of the cuts.

The school board met Tuesday night to make some tough decisions on where to make budget cuts.

These are not going to be very easy decisions for school board members. They're not going to make up all of the money they're short in next years budget with cuts Tuesday night. But they are going to try to make up more than $675,000.

Teaching positions at all three schools in the district are on the chopping block, so are teacher's aide positions and some administrative jobs.

The cuts will also reach into some of the school district's athletics and extracurricular activities.

The school district could go out and try to borrow the money to balance next year's budget, but that isn't the answer to their financial woes.

