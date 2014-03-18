2 hospitalized after head on crash south of Dexter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A Bernie woman had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital after a head on crash on Highway 25 in Stoddard County.

The crash happened three miles south of Dexter shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Corporal Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people were injured in the head-on collision.

Brooke M. Patterson, 21, of Bernie, received serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, Jerry B. Mickey, 50 , of St. Louis was taken by helicopter to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, a car driven by Patterson ran off of the right side of the road. She over-corrected and went into the path of Mickey's vehicle before the vehicles hit head on.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

