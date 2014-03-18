SIU teacher named NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU teacher named NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellow

(Source: NEA Foundation) (Source: NEA Foundation)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Beverly Love, an assistant teacher and lecturer at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been named a 2014 NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellow.

Love is one of 31 other educators who will spend a year increasing their understanding and ability to act on significant issues.

Love and the 30 other Global Learning Fellows will travel to China to visit schools in Beijing and Ji'an from June 20-30 as an international field study to interact with Chinese teachers and administrators as well as observe high quality instruction.

The 2014 Global Learning Fellows' names and photos, as well as other details about the Fellowship, can be found at www.neafoundation.org.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

