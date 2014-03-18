Spring flooding outlook for the Heartland

It's Flood Safety Awareness Week across the U.S. and the Heartland has quite a long history with high water.

You would think countless rounds of winter storms would lead to a higher chance of flooding, but wave after wave of sleet and snow haven't really added up to much.

We've been trending drier since the beginning of the year and that means soil is much drier than normal. The Heartland has only picked up 50 percent of normal rainfall since February.

Hydrologist Mary Lamm said dry soil, low river levels and persistent snow cover suggests that we have less than a 10 percent chance of seeing moderate flooding this spring.

"We don't have any active pattern that would say we're in for heavy spring rains or persistent spring rains," Lamm said. "Now, that can always change, but right now we don't see anything that would signal us anything than what we normally experience in the spring. That's minor flooding usually hitting the bottom-land."

Lamm said it would take a dramatic change in the weather pattern now to get enough moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We would also need persistent weather patterns to interact with that moisture to create heavy rain.

She stressed the danger of driving across flooded streets and highways by citing the importance to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.