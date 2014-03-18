Daughter, son remember 30th anniversary of Karnak woman's unsolved murder

"She brought us together. She was the life within us. And when she was gone, that deteriorated. It's forever changed since that moment."

"It's just constant memories, thoughts," said Robert Penrod, Carnes' son. "It never really fades. It's something that never leaves you no matter what."

To date, hundreds of leads have been followed, and state police special agents continue to investigate the homicide.

Illinois State Police say March 30 marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of 26-year-old Lisa Ann Carnes of Karnak, Illinois.



They say the murder remains unsolved.

According to ISP, Carnes’ naked body was found in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and U. S. Highway 45. Her clothes were found along Route 45 and her vehicle was parked miles away.



To date, hundreds of leads have been followed, and state police special agents continue to investigate the homicide.

"Maybe they feared someone," said Stephanie Thoe, Carnes' daughter. "People have aged. They're no longer the thread you thought they were in the past. If they think what they had to say wasn't safe back then - they are much safer now. What they have to say could possibly be just what we need to give my family peace and give her justice."

"It's just constant memories, thoughts," said Robert Penrod, Carnes' son. "It never really fades. It's something that never leaves you no matter what."

"When you look at the pictures and read through the stories of the pictures,the togetherness ,the family - that was her," Thoe said. "She brought us together. She was the life within us. And when she was gone, that deteriorated. It's forever changed since that moment."

"It's long overdue justice," Penrod said. "It needs to be served. Especially for my sister. She never got the opportunity to know how wonderful our mother was. and she deserves it more than anyone. Just - someone come forward."

"And there came that point when I became her age and I outlived her," said Thoe. "That was really sad. Because then I realized how much more life she had."

"There's not a day that you're not searching for answers, or looking for that one piece of something that will give her the peace she deserves," said Thoe.

"If the public thinks it's just a little bit of information, that might be something really small, or minute, it might be something big to the case, they might not understand that - so they just need to come forward and give me a call," said Sgt. Chad Brown with Illinois State Police.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful in solving this crime is asked to contact Illinois State Police Sergeant Chad Brown at 618-845-3740, extension 282.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.