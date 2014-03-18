KY 305 closed due to erosion damage

KY 305/Old Cairo Road is closed west of Pugh's Midway in McCracken County due to erosion damage at the Massac Creek Bridge.This is along KY 305 at mile point 6.1 between KY 1565 and KY 358/Ogden Landing Road.A detour is being set up via KY 358/Ogden Landing Road and KY 1565.KY 305 will remain closed at this site until engineers can evaluate the damage and develop a repair plan.That process could take a week or two to complete.