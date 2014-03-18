U.S. 60 now open, site clear after suspicious package found near car wash

Salem Fire Department blocks U.S. 60 as a bomb squad checks out the report of a suspicious container with explosives. (Source: Keith Todd, KYTC)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says U.S. 60 is now open at the west edge of the Salem community in Livingston County on Tuesday, March 18 after a suspicious package was found.



According to Livingston County Emergency Management, the road was closed due to a suspicious package found near the TAMBCO Car Wash.

The Paducah Police Department bomb squad was on site. It is now clear.



The Salem Fire Department blocked U.S. 60 while bomb squad checked out the report of a suspicious container with explosives inside, near the car wash.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.