Mo. DED releases Feb. 2014 jobs report

The Missouri Department of Economic Development released the February 2014 jobs report on Tuesday, March 18.



After several months of unusually severe winter weather, seasonally adjusted data released Tuesday by the DED showed that Missouri employers added 1,300 jobs while the state’s unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in February. In comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate for February was 6.7 percent.

According to the DED, harsh winter weather over the past three months has likely affected labor markets.

In February, the construction industry rebounded from the previous month, increasing by 2,900 jobs. Retail trade employment also grew by 1,100 jobs and the management of companies industry gained 1,000 jobs. During the first two months of 2014, Missouri’s labor force grew by more than 12,000 workers.

