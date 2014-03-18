Paducah offers community garden plots - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah offers community garden plots

Tori Bowden, Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah Parks Services Department is accepting applications to rent a plot or plots in the Community Garden.

It allows citizens who live in an apartment, condominium, or a house with a yard too small for gardening to rent a small plot of land and have a garden of their own.

The Community Garden, located in the open field at the corner of 14th and Madison Streets, is open April through October. Water is accessible at the site, and the garden is gated and fenced to keep out most animals.

To apply for a plot in the Community Garden call the Parks Department at (270)-444-8508 or visit the office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

For more information, visit www.paducahky.gov.

