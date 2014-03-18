Illinois primary - 5 second rule - Tornado anniversary

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been offering tours of its building on Sprigg Street.

Polls are open in Illinois for the statewide primary. We are following several races including the Republican campaign for governor, the Johnson County sheriff's race, and a liquor vote in Ullin. Allison Twaits will have updates on voter turnout at Heartland News at Five and Six. Watch Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 for election results. Results will also be posted at www.heartlandvotes.com and on our KFVS news app.

The mid-February kidnapping death of a 10-year-old Springfield girl has led to calls to changes Missouri's Amber Alert system.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been offering tours of its building on Sprigg Street all in hopes of showing the community what the working conditions are like for officers and other employees. Kadee Brosseau explains more on Heartland News at Six.



Arnold Wyrick previews a Harrisburg School Board meeting on Heartland News at Six that could decide on cuts to the district.



The Kentucky House budget committee has approved a plan to spend $4.5 billion on road construction during the next two years.

A news helicopter has crashed this morning in Seattle near the Space Needle killing two people on board the aircraft.

What if the missing Malaysia plane is never found ? The plane must be somewhere. But the same can be said for Amelia Earhart's.

Today is the 89th anniversary of the deadly Tri-State Tornado that ripped through the Heartland killing more than 200 people. Bryan McCormick tells us about new research about the tornado.

On Heartland News at Six, Bryan tells us about the Spring flooding outlook.



We’ve all heard of the five-second rule. We’ve all probably followed it at least once. Here’s some good news: a new study shows the five-second rule is actually real, at least to a certain extent. Kadee Brosseau talked to teachers at the University School For Young Children about what they teach kids.

