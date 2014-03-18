New study: five-second rule not a myth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New study: five-second rule not a myth

We’ve all heard of the five-second. We’ve all probably followed it at least once. Here’s some good news: a new study shows the five-second rule is actually real...at least to a certain extent. We’ve all heard of the five-second. We’ve all probably followed it at least once. Here’s some good news: a new study shows the five-second rule is actually real...at least to a certain extent.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

We’ve all heard of the five-second rule. We’ve all probably followed it at least once. Here’s some good news: a new study shows the five-second rule is actually real, at least to a certain extent.

According to a recent study out of England, the five-second rule isn’t as fake as we thought. However, the data shows the amount of germs you’d be eating also depends on the type of surface on which your food falls. According to the findings, carpet poses the lowest risk of bacterial transfer onto dropped food and indoor flooring surfaces pose the greatest risk.

Teachers at the University School For Young Children say their kids hear one phrase a lot during mealtime.

“If it hits the floor, leave it there,” Megan St. John said. “We will throw it in the trash can."

The kids aren’t familiar with the five-second rule.

"You throw it in the trash can and you never eat it again,” said five-year-old Lillianna Dubs.

"Put it in the trash,” said four-year-old Alex Ewasko.

“If you don't you'll get sick,” said five-year-old Eva Kilburn.

St. John said regardless of the new study, she isn’t risking it in her classroom.

"If they have it in their mouth, I would probably even say, ‘You know, we should probably spit that out, it's been on the floor.’ If they've already swallowed it, I'll remind them ‘Let's not eat food off the floor, the floor is dirty, we don't want to pick up more germs than we already have,’” St. John said.

She said that lesson comes along with other mealtime rules.

“When they are more careful at the table, food is less likely to fall, hit the floor, those kinds of things. If it does, we tell them just leave it there we can throw it in the trash can, we aren't going to eat food off the floor,” St. John said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly