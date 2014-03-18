Redhawk's Smith named 2014 Male Athlete of the Indoor Track & Fi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawk's Smith named 2014 Male Athlete of the Indoor Track & Field Championship

Blake Smith and his coach Eric Crumpecker Blake Smith and his coach Eric Crumpecker
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University track athlete was named the 2014 Male Athlete of the Indoor Track & Field Championship.

Blake Smith, a Jackson native, was named the 2014 Male Athlete of the Indoor Track & Field Championship by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Smith helped lead the men's team to a championship crown; their first since the 1996 indoor season.

The Athletes of the Championship are voted on by the league's head track & field coaches. Tennessee State's Clairwin Dameus was named the Female Athlete of the Championship.

Smith won both the long jump and the 55m dash at the Indoor Championships Feb. 28-Mar. 1. Smith's long jump ranked him 11th in the nation and secured his qualification in the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend.

Smith placed 14th at the NCAA Championship with a jump of 23'5.5".

Smith was also named the final OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week on Feb. 26 after taking first place in the long jump at the Redhawks Invite to rank top in the conference.

