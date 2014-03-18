2 arrested in connection with aggravated battery investigation

Two men were arrested March 18 in connection with an aggravated battery investigation.

Richard L. Nelson, 30, and Marquis J. Sutton, 30, were charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

On March 15 at around 1:20 a.m., Carbondale police responded to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, a victim was found to have been beaten.

Police say the victim was taken to a Carbondale hospital for serious injuries and later transported to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.

The suspects were identified as Nelson and Sutton; and police got warrants for their arrest.

They were found on March 18 and arrested. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.



