2 men arrested for second time in a week in Weakley Co.

For the second time in a week two Weakley County men were arrested by deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Daniel Sweatt, 33, and Brandon Earls, 28, were both charged with possession of SCH2 methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's department, on Tuesday, March 18 investigators received information that Sweatt was driving a gray-colored Chevrolet Malibu in Martin, Tenn. Deputies were aware that Sweatt's driver's license was suspended. They say they saw him driving on Elm Street and pulled him over on University Street. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Deputies say a Martin police drug dog was brought to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. A subsequent search of the car revealed the presence of drug pipes and a bag containing an estimated 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Earls was a passenger in the car, and was also arrested.

Both men were out of jail on bond from arrests on Sunday morning, March 16 after a traffic stop where deputies recovered meth and paraphernalia.



