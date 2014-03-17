Repossessed headstone in Dunklin Co. returned - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Repossessed headstone in Dunklin Co. returned

(Source: The Duvall Family) (Source: The Duvall Family)
DUNKLIN COUNTY (KFVS) -

The Duvall family updated us Tuesday and said the repossessed headstone was returned that morning.

They say they appreciate everyone's support and are glad to have the stone back.

The company, Whitener Monuments in Kennett, told us Monday they had received the payment for the repossessed stone.

Twenty-three years ago, a Dunklin County family lost their two-year-old son in a tragic accident. A few days before the anniversary of his death, the family went to visit his grave site and found his headstone missing.

The Duvall family couldn't believe what they saw when they got there. Their 2-year-old son Rodney's headstone was missing.

"I was on my way home from work and my wife called me and said that my son's stone was missing," Rodney Duvall said.

Rodney Duvall said they waited for the sheriff at the cemetery. He made a few phone calls and found out the family owed money on the stone.

"They had found the stone," Duvall said. "It had been repossessed due to failure to pay 23 years ago over a $100 debt. I just couldn't believe it."

Duvall said his mother-in-law handled financing the stone at Whitener Monuments in Kennett.

They told us they billed Duvall's mother-in-law, who was the only name on their paperwork.

"Well, since then she had moved and everything else," Duvall said. "Her address now is not the same. So we had no warning in advance or nothing."

Duvall said this only made things tougher for him and his family.

"I think I could have handled the vandalism better than this," Duvall said. "It was just a random act of stupidity. It's hard to explain I guess. He got stolen from us once and when you steal a stone it's like stealing him again."

