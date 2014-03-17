2 arrested after alleged assault

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports two men were arrested in connection with an assault investigation by the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan T. Crittendon, 20, of Mayfield was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) first offense, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threatening third degree, assault fourth degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

Jordan D. Starks, 20, of Mayfield was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Sheriff Redmon, the investigation began after a report of a man holding a woman at gun point. The alleged incident happened Monday around 12:12 a.m. on West Tucker Road, behind a home, in a portable outbuilding.

Crittendon allegedly physically assaulted a female by pushing, punching and dragging her around the building. He then allegedly would not let her leave the building. Crittendon allegedly told his friend, Jordan Starks, to get a gun and he would blow the female's head off.

Sheriff Redmon said the female allegedly tried to leave the home many times and Crittendon would not allow her to. The female called her mother, who then called dispatch.

He said the mother told the dispatcher a general area and that Crittendon allegedly had a gun pointed at her daughter.

Detective Steve Halsell, Detective Steve Hendley and Deputy George Workman, along with troopers from the Kentucky State Police, responded to the area. After a short search, they were able to find the building with the help of a neighbor.

Deputies and troopers surrounded the building and ordered Crittendon out. He was then arrested without incident.

According to Sheriff Redmon, deputies cleared the building and found Jordan Starks inside.

Deputies also found marijuana, rolling papers, plastic baggies, scales, cash, guns and other items inside the building.



Sheriff Redmon said they also found evidence that the two had tried to flush marijuana down the toilet.

The investigation is ongoing.

