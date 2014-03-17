Graves High student wins KHSAA individual state archery championship

Graves County High School student athlete Dustin Johnson won the KHSAA individual state archery championship in Louisville on Monday.

"This is a huge accomplishment, as this is our second year with an archery program," said GCHS Athletic Director Doug Gloyd.

He said the Graves County archer scored 298 out of a possible 300.

Gloyd said Johnson blew his personal best out of the water.

