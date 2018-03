Traffic advisory issued for transmission cable replacement along I-24

Drivers are urged to be cautious and alert as several transmission cables that cross Interstate 24 in McCracken County will be replaced March 22, 23 and 24.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the transmission cables being replaced along I-24 will be around the 8 mile mark near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road Overpass and around the 12 mile mark near the KY 450/Oaks Road Overpass.Though the work areas will not involve lane restrictions, crews will be on site each day from around 8:30 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m., weather permitting, with boom trucks in the median and line personnel along the roadway close to the flow of traffic.Traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 can be found at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 , even without being a Facebook member.