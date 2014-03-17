KYTC: Campaign signs,other advertising to be removed from state - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: Campaign signs,other advertising to be removed from state right of way

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

In coming weeks, all campaign and other temporary advertising signage illegally placed on state highway rights of way will be removed to maintain safety.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, signs show up along state highways in greater numbers during election years.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor said the agency is asking candidates and citizens to make sure their signs do not encroach on state right of way.

“Political signs and other advertising signs create a number of safety issues," McGregor said. "When placed near intersections or driveways they can block the view of drivers attempting to spot oncoming traffic. Wires in typical campaign signs hamper mowing crews, creating a safety hazard.”

Kentucky law and KYTC policy prohibit the placement of political or other advertising signs on state rights of way, including signs attached to utility poles or fences within the area.

Enforcement of the sign prohibition can be difficult because right of way boundaries can vary by highway and location. All signage should be behind sidewalks. In areas without sidewalks, all signs should be behind the ditch line and outside areas commonly mowed or maintained by highway crews.

On four-lane highways with controlled access or limited access, no signs should be placed on the highway side of the fence line or the fence.

Illegally placed signs picked up by highway crews will be moved to the state highway garage in each county. A candidate or a campaign representative may reclaim them by showing identification and completing a claim form. Unclaimed signs will be discarded after five working days.

“Employees who are removing signs are acting in the best interest of all motorists and of maintenance crews,” said State Highway Engineer Steve Waddle. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is responsible for 2,800 miles of roadway in Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, McCracken, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon and Crittenden counties.

