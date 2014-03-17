Candidates make final campaign stops, polls get ready for primary

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds and Union County Sheriff David Livesay announced Monday, March 10 that their offices will again be teaming up to monitor Union County polling places on Tuesday, March 18 elections.

State's Attorney's Office, sheriff's office to monitor Union Co. polling places for March 18 elections

Illinois Republican governor candidates made their final campaign stops Monday rallying potential voters just hours before the polls open on Tuesday.

Three of the four candidate stopped in southern Illinois Monday: Bill Brady, Bruce Rauner, Kirk Dillard, along with their running mates.

A spokesman said Illinois State Treasurer Dan Rutherford would be spending the day calling supporters.

Early poll numbers have Rauner leading the race with 36 percent support.

The poll showed Dillard at 23 percent while state Senator Bill Brady and Treasurer Dan Rutherford lost support in recent weeks.

Polling stations in Illinois are gearing up for Tuesday's primary election.

Across Illinois, thousands will head to the polls.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says there are 65 polling places in Williamson County alone, which means there will be a lot of ballots to collect.

She expects results to be in after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but nothing is official for two weeks.

"We are waiting on absentees to come back. Plus we have all of the absentees, early voting, it is done here at our office that will have to be added to those numbers," Barnes said.

