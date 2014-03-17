Forum on fracking scheduled in Johnson Co. ahead of primary elec - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Forum on fracking scheduled in Johnson Co. ahead of primary elections

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL

A group of people from Johnson County will host a forum Monday night to talk about community rights and fracking.

The event will give people an opportunity to learn about the topic ahead of Tuesday's primary election, where voters will be asked whether they want fracking in their county or not.

It will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna library.

