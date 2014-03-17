Preview of big issues on April 8 Missouri ballot

Tuesday is the General Municipal Election in Missouri.Poplar Bluff voters will vote on a building plan for Poplar Bluff Schools. The cost of the district's buildings plan is $49.6 million. To complete the buildings plan, the district is asking on April 8 for an 80 cent increase in the operating levy, which is currently $2.93 per $100 assessed valuation. The increase would bring the levy to $3.73. Also see the picture on how Poplar Bluff's levy compares with other schools in the region.

A big issue on the ballot in Sikeston on Tuesday is a $32 million bond issue that would improve schools and help keep students safe, but is it worth it to taxpayers? Some locals say it is. However others say the price tag is just too high.

School related races include:

Poplar Bluff R-I (school tax for improvements)Neelyville R-IV (school bond for improvements)St. Francois County R-I (school tax for improvements)Farmington R-7 (school tax for improvements)St. Francois County Central R-III (school tax for improvements)Farmington R-7 (school tax for improvements)St. Francois County R-I (school tax for improvements)Chaffee R-II (school renovation/safe room proposal)Sikeston R-6 (school tax for improvements)There are several mayor races.Marble HillQulin (we did story on this race last week)Cape GirardeauGrandinAnnapolisCaruthersvilleEllingtonMinerOranSt. MaryBernieFredericktownPerryvilleOther races of interest include:Cape City Council Ward racesClarkton Chief of PoliceCity of Kennett Smoking BanWayne County Prosecutor, (Yes/No Vote on full time prosecutor)