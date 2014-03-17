Sikeston man accused of hitting neighbor with shovel

A dispute between neighbors involving a shovel sent a Sikeston man to jail.It started after Dewayne Heaton, 49, invited his neighbor to his house to settle an argument that started over the neighbor looking over Heaton's fence, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. The neighbor told police when he got to Heaton's home, Heaton hit him in the head with a shovel.Heaton told officers his neighbor started punching him in the face when he opened his front door. He also told officers he believes he was hit with a board in the face.Heaton faces a charge of 2nd degree assault.