Freeman Spur man sentenced to 20 years in connection with burglary

A Freeman Spur man was recently sentenced on two counts of burglary, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr.

David N. Marsh, 49, was sentenced Friday, March 14 to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each burglary.

Marsh will have to serve a three year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from jail.

He was convicted of two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies, after a jury trial held on December 2 and 3. On October 31, officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to Robertson Vending, located in Carbondale, Ill., for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, officers say they found forced entry to the building and learned that money was stolen from the business.

Officers were able to get video surveillance of the incident, and noted two males wearing disguises had committed the burglary.

On November 2, officers were dispatched to Arnold's Market for the report of a burglary. When they arrived, officers noted forced entry was made to the building and the suspects tried to steal the ATM inside, but were unsuccessful.

Again, the incident was captured on video surveillance and officers learned that two men were responsible for the burglary. Officers were able to find a cell phone left at the scene. During the investigation, officers learned that the phone belonged to David Marsh.

While investigating the two burglaries, officers were able to identify the other person involved. Through interviews with the co-defendant, they say he admitted his involvement and also implicated Marsh.

Although the two burglary convictions are Class 2 felonies, the defendant was sentenced as a Class X offender because of his prior criminal history. A Class X felony carries a sentence of six to 30 years in the IDOC and is not eligible for probation or conditional discharge.

The investigations were conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois Forensic Centre. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

