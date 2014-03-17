Bank robbery suspects sought - Husband's happiness in marriage - St. Paddy's Day recipes

Bank robbery suspects sought - Husband's happiness in marriage - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

We compiled a few St. Paddy's Day recipes. We compiled a few St. Paddy's Day recipes.
Police are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery in Essex that send two tellers to the hospital. Kadee Brosseau tells us the latest on Heartland News at Five and Six.

A teacher from Elizabethtown was killed in a crash in Pope County yesterday.

A Mississippi County woman is facing felony charges after the sheriff says say she was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center over the weekend.

Alexander County will receive $4.1 million from FEMA to buy structures that have repeatedly been flooded.

An Army general who admitted to improper relationships with three subordinates appeared to choke up today as he told a judge that he'd failed the female captain who had leveled the most serious accusations against him.

If hitting the town on St. Patrick's Day isn't your thing, we've compiled a few recipes to bring St. Paddy's Day fun to your home. Check out these three myths about Guinness beer.

Basketball fans will be glued to their televisions sets this week as March Madness gets underway. Some of those fans will be recuperating from a vasectomy. Doctors say there are patients who time their "snips" to coincide with the annual sporting event.

New research says it's the husband's happiness more than the wife's that leads to a lasting relationship.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

